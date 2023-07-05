Sprout Storytime

WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Storytime

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Wellness Wednesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE ECRMC Community Education Center, Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro

INFO Free series with an ECRMC representative and a special local guest with a particular topic of interest,

various tips on health, foods, diets, lifestyles and more.

Special Guest: IVRMA

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Open to all ages.

Portrait of Me

WHEN 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Teen Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Cooking with Cecy

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older. Open to first 15 adults to join.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.