Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Wellness Wednesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE ECRMC Community Education Center, Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro
INFO Free series with an ECRMC representative and a special local guest with a particular topic of interest,
various tips on health, foods, diets, lifestyles and more.
Special Guest: IVRMA
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to all ages.
Portrait of Me
WHEN 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Teen Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Cooking with Cecy
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older. Open to first 15 adults to join.
