Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
ICOE Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
School Age Presentation
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Pollination: What Do Bees Need?
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 6. University of California Master Gardener's lesson on pollination and bees.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Personal Safety Presentation
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Oriented to grades Kindergarten to fourth. Presentation by Crime Prevention Unit.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Pioneers' Museum Arts and Crafts
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers' Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Activities geared toward children in 3rd to 5th grade. Event is free but requires preregistration at eventbrite.com/e/76-3rd-5th-grade-arts-and-crafts-tickets-636673436387.
Let's Talk
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.