Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

ICOE Program

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

School Age Presentation

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Pollination: What Do Bees Need?

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 6. University of California Master Gardener's lesson on pollination and bees.

STEAM Lab

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Personal Safety Presentation

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

INFO Oriented to grades Kindergarten to fourth. Presentation by Crime Prevention Unit.

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Pioneers' Museum Arts and Crafts

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers' Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Activities geared toward children in 3rd to 5th grade. Event is free but requires preregistration at eventbrite.com/e/76-3rd-5th-grade-arts-and-crafts-tickets-636673436387.

Let's Talk

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

