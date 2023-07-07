LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley
INFO To set an appointment please visit LStream.org. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged.
Toddler Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Summer Reading Program
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Fridays
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lazy River
WHEN 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 1132 Heber Ave., Heber
INFO Sensory storytime.
JULY 8
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
IVDM Water Day
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event for all ages and families featuring water gun fights, splash pool, dunk tank, food, music, and presentations.
Local Author Day at the Mall
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Mall Food Court, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro
INFO Local authors will discuss their published work and sign copies.
Lazy River
WHEN 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
