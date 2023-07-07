LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley

INFO To set an appointment please visit LStream.org. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged.

Toddler Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Summer Reading Program

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Movies at the Library

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Fridays

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lazy River

WHEN 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 1132 Heber Ave., Heber

INFO Sensory storytime.

JULY 8

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

IVDM Water Day

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Free community event for all ages and families featuring water gun fights, splash pool, dunk tank, food, music, and presentations.

Local Author Day at the Mall

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Mall Food Court, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro

INFO Local authors will discuss their published work and sign copies.

Lazy River

WHEN 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

