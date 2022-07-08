Adult Program

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Ages 18 and older

Movie Day

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO For all ages

Story Time Day

WHEN 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Paint Time

WHEN 12 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old

Virtual Story Time

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Books into movies

“The Joy Luck Club”

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL “Let’s Talk” Conversation Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243

INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special food, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.