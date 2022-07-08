Adult Program
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Ages 18 and older
Movie Day
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For all ages
Story Time Day
WHEN 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Paint Time
WHEN 12 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old
Virtual Story Time
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Books into movies
“The Joy Luck Club”
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL “Let’s Talk” Conversation Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special food, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.
