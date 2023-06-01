Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Free Snack
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Chess Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For all ages. All skill levels are welcome.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Central Union High School Graduation, Class of 2023
WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Cal Jones Field, 1001 Brighton Avenue, El Centro
Southwest High School Graduation, Class of 2023
WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Southwest Eagle Field, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
Calipatria High School Graduation, Class of 2023
WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
WHERE Veteran's Football Field, 601 W. Main Street, Calipatria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.