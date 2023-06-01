Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Free Snack

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages. All skill levels are welcome.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Central Union High School Graduation, Class of 2023

WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Cal Jones Field, 1001 Brighton Avenue, El Centro

Southwest High School Graduation, Class of 2023

WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Southwest Eagle Field, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

Calipatria High School Graduation, Class of 2023

WHEN 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHERE Veteran's Football Field, 601 W. Main Street, Calipatria

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.