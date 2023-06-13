Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Raise a Reader

WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 2:00 p.m., 13 to 36 mo. 2:45 p.m., 3 to 5 years of age 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Kennedy Middle School, Multi Purpose Room, 900 N. 6th St., El Centro

INFO No cost. Pfizer Bivalent, 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Please wear short sleeve shirt for convenience of shot administrating.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 101 E. 6th St., Holtville

INFO Interactive storytime.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

