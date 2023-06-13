Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Raise a Reader
WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 2:00 p.m., 13 to 36 mo. 2:45 p.m., 3 to 5 years of age 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Kennedy Middle School, Multi Purpose Room, 900 N. 6th St., El Centro
INFO No cost. Pfizer Bivalent, 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Please wear short sleeve shirt for convenience of shot administrating.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 101 E. 6th St., Holtville
INFO Interactive storytime.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.