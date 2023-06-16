Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to "practice saying it in English."
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Men's Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Pride Pool Splash
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Free family friendly event hosted by LGBT Resource Center featuring raffles, music, food and more.
June 17
IVDM Rocky Readers Special Presentation
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event with a special presentation with moderator Fernando Márquez Duarte, PhD Candidate in Political Science at the University of California Riverside (UCR).
Momo Rodriguez Live!
WHEN 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Ricochet Raceway, 995 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro
INFO Comedian/actor Momo Rodriguez, from FX & Hulu’s Mayans MC and sitcom Lopez Vs Lopez on NBC, will be performing his brand of standup comedy backed with 17 years of experience in industry. Momo and friends will be entertaining for the second time in the Imperial Valley. For ticket information, call or text (760) 460-6088.
