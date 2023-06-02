LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley
INFO Donors receive mini-physical. Please set an
appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
June 3
IVC Chorus and Chamber Orchestra
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE St. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. 5th St., (Parking lot 5th and Holt) El Centro
INFO Under the direction of Dr. Hope Davis, Imperial Valley College Chorus and Chamber Orchestra will present their end of school year concert. All are
welcome.
Imperial Valley Symphony Presents: Young Artists Concert
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Canon Theatre, 2001 Ocotillo Dr.,
El Centro
INFO Local artists will each perform a movement from a concerto. Scholarships will be awarded. Admission is free.
