Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

School Age Craft Day

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Teenmaker Activity

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

Games Palooza

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 12.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Comicreation

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 13 to 18.

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Podcast Workshop

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Teenmaker Activity

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 13 to 18.

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley June Meeting

WHEN 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J St., Brawley

INFO Membership is open to anyone with an interest in sewing & quilting.

