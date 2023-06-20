Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
School Age Craft Day
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
Games Palooza
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 12.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Comicreation
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 13 to 18.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Podcast Workshop
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 13 to 18.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley June Meeting
WHEN 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J St., Brawley
INFO Membership is open to anyone with an interest in sewing & quilting.
