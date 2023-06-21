LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Medical Center, 1271 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO To make an appointment please call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Read-to-Me
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Special Guest: IV Exploration Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages.
Build a Button
WHEN 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Men's Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Teens
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 18.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Cooking with Cecy
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to first 15 adults (18 and older) who join.
IV Pride Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.