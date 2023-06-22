Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

School Age Presentation

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ICOE Early Care and Education Program

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Teenmaker Activity

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

S.T.E.A.M. Lab

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12.

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Youth Support Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Let’s Talk

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Healthysexual 101

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE China Palace, 1075 Adams Ave., El Centro

INFO Karla Quezeda Torres will give a presentation on various topics including HIV/STI prevention. Space is limited. Register online at forms.gle/huk6zrFuAqxu5TeU9.

