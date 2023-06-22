Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
School Age Presentation
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ICOE Early Care and Education Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
S.T.E.A.M. Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Youth Support Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Let’s Talk
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Healthysexual 101
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE China Palace, 1075 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO Karla Quezeda Torres will give a presentation on various topics including HIV/STI prevention. Space is limited. Register online at forms.gle/huk6zrFuAqxu5TeU9.
