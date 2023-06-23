Fun Family Nights

WHEN 5:00 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.

WHERE Calexico High School, 1030 Encinas Ave., Calexico (entrance by Belcher Street in front of

Crummett Park)

INFO Space limited to 100 people. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the sun, the pool, and the beautiful summer breeze.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,

El Centro

Friday Morning English Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church

(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Toddler Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Teenmaker Activity

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

12 Step Group Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Fridays

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

Pride Ice Cream Social and Movie Night

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Dive-in Movies

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Pool, 618 W. Barioni Blvd., Imperial

INFO Movie: Moana.

JUNE 24

Lap Swim

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley June Workshop

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” St., Brawley

INFO Monthly workshop will be focused on sewing various community service projects. Bring your sewing machine, cutting/sewing tools, sack lunch and drink. Project kits will be provided.

