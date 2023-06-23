Fun Family Nights
WHEN 5:00 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.
WHERE Calexico High School, 1030 Encinas Ave., Calexico (entrance by Belcher Street in front of
Crummett Park)
INFO Space limited to 100 people. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the sun, the pool, and the beautiful summer breeze.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,
El Centro
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church
(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Toddler Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Fridays
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
Pride Ice Cream Social and Movie Night
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Dive-in Movies
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Pool, 618 W. Barioni Blvd., Imperial
INFO Movie: Moana.
JUNE 24
Lap Swim
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley June Workshop
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” St., Brawley
INFO Monthly workshop will be focused on sewing various community service projects. Bring your sewing machine, cutting/sewing tools, sack lunch and drink. Project kits will be provided.
