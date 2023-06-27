Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

School Age Craft Activity

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Resistencia through our Collective Beings

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial 

INFO QT Futurities of Hope event will highlight Queer, Trans, and Drag joy with Dr. Angel Gonzalez, Sofia Kahlo, and Sassy Fox.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Teenmaker Activity

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

Games Palooza

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 12.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Zine Making

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 13 to 18.

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 "I" St., Brawley

INFO Interactive storytime.

Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Toddler Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Poetry Workshop

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 18 and older. No registration required. Learn the basics of poetry writing.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

