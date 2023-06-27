Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
School Age Craft Activity
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Resistencia through our Collective Beings
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO QT Futurities of Hope event will highlight Queer, Trans, and Drag joy with Dr. Angel Gonzalez, Sofia Kahlo, and Sassy Fox.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
Games Palooza
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 12.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Zine Making
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 13 to 18.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 "I" St., Brawley
INFO Interactive storytime.
Transgender/Non Binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Toddler Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Poetry Workshop
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 18 and older. No registration required. Learn the basics of poetry writing.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.