Cafecito with Anzaldua
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 am.
WHERE SDSU Imperial Valley library, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Bilingual discussions about the borders surrounding gender, race, and sexuality. RSVP at forms.office.com/r/XQmFidNbsL.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Read-to-Me
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Teenmaker Activity
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Special Guest: Dex and Calexico Police Department
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages.
Mirror on the Wall
WHEN 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Men's Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teens
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 18.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join for a sensory story time.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
