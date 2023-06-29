Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,

El Centro

School Age Presentation

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ICOE Early Care and Education Program

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

S.T.E.A.M. Lab

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12.

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For all ages and skill levels.

Youth Support Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Let’s Talk

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro

INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County veterans and their dependents.

