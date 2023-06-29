Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,
El Centro
School Age Presentation
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ICOE Early Care and Education Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
S.T.E.A.M. Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12.
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Chess Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For all ages and skill levels.
Youth Support Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Let’s Talk
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County veterans and their dependents.
