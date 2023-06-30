Lazy River
WHEN 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,
El Centro
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church
(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
JULY 1
Traditional Craft Day: Coiled Clay
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event.
2nd Summer Splash Bash
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Sunbeam Lake
INFO Water activities, face painting, balloon activities and more.
Free Swim and Movie Night
WHEN 7:45 p.m. (movie begins at dusk)
WHERE Lions Center Pool, 225 “A” St., Brawley
INFO The Super Mario Bros Movie will be shown. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
JULY 2
Calipatria Fireworks Show
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
WHERE Cliff Memorial Airport, 440 W. Main St. (in front of Calipatria School), Calipatria
INFO Event will feature various fire departments, water polo, car show/displays, music, food vendors, contest and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.