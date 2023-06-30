Lazy River

WHEN 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave,

El Centro

Friday Morning English Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church

(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Group Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

JULY 1

Traditional Craft Day: Coiled Clay

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Free community event.

2nd Summer Splash Bash

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Sunbeam Lake

INFO Water activities, face painting, balloon activities and more.

Free Swim and Movie Night

WHEN 7:45 p.m. (movie begins at dusk)

WHERE Lions Center Pool, 225 “A” St., Brawley

INFO The Super Mario Bros Movie will be shown. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

JULY 2

Calipatria Fireworks Show

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Memorial Airport, 440 W. Main St. (in front of Calipatria School), Calipatria

INFO Event will feature various fire departments, water polo, car show/displays, music, food vendors, contest and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.