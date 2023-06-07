Alzheimer’s Free Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s Office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Free Snack and Craft Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18. Enjoy a snack provided by Calexico Neighborhood House.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

