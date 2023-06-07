Alzheimer’s Free Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s Office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Free Snack and Craft Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18. Enjoy a snack provided by Calexico Neighborhood House.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
