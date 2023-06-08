ICARE Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Business meeting, program and drawings will follow.

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Soil What is in Our Garden

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For ages 0 to 12.

Free Snack and Craft Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18. Enjoy a snack provided by Calexico Neighborhood House.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Youth Support Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Spiderverse Movie

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

INFO For all ages

Pride Month Open Mic and Pop Up Exhibit

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Avenue, Calexico.

INFO Admission is free for all participants and attendees.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

