ICARE Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Business meeting, program and drawings will follow.
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Soil What is in Our Garden
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For ages 0 to 12.
Free Snack and Craft Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18. Enjoy a snack provided by Calexico Neighborhood House.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Youth Support Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Spiderverse Movie
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St., El Centro
INFO For all ages
Pride Month Open Mic and Pop Up Exhibit
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Avenue, Calexico.
INFO Admission is free for all participants and attendees.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.