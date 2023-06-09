Free Zucchini U-Pick
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
WHERE Check in at 1050 Holton Rd., Holtville
(will walk to the field)
INFO UC Farm Smart asks attendees to please bring water, harvest bags and comfortable shoes.
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church
(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Free Public Swim Days
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Swimming Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Free Snack and Craft Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St.,
El Centro
JUNE 10
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Free Public Swim Days
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Swimming Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville
INFO Interactive storytime.
Summer Kick-Off Party
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Season opener for Lazy River.
