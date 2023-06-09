Free Zucchini U-Pick

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

WHERE Check in at 1050 Holton Rd., Holtville

(will walk to the field)

INFO UC Farm Smart asks attendees to please bring water, harvest bags and comfortable shoes.

Friday Morning English Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church

(office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Free Public Swim Days

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Swimming Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Group Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Free Snack and Craft Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library 200 W. 9th St.,

El Centro

JUNE 10

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Free Public Swim Days

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Swimming Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville

INFO Interactive storytime.

Summer Kick-Off Party

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Season opener for Lazy River.

