Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

California Mid-Winter Fair

Media Day

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial County Fairgrounds Preble Building, 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial

INFO For credentialed members of the media only.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Photography Workshop for Teens

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 to 18. Must be able to attend all three sessions March 1, 8, and 15. To sign up please call (760) 768-2170, space is limited.

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO All ages

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

