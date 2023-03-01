Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
California Mid-Winter Fair
Media Day
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial County Fairgrounds Preble Building, 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial
INFO For credentialed members of the media only.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Photography Workshop for Teens
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 18. Must be able to attend all three sessions March 1, 8, and 15. To sign up please call (760) 768-2170, space is limited.
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO All ages
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
