Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th Street, El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St.,
El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St.,
El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St.,
El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Recovery
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
