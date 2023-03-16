Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Book Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Library Scavenger Hunt
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Holtville Farmers Market & Street Fair
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Rd., Holtville
INFO Vendors and live music performed in the gazebo by Misery Whistle.
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
PFlag - Support for loved ones of LGBT+
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Virtual Call (888) 398-0006
