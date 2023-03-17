Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO All ages

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th Street, El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Bingo

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Recovery – “My Will to Change”

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Paint Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older

