American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Dr. Seuss Day Lorax Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 5 and older

Family Fun at the Library

WHEN 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Families are invited to the celebration of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The event will have crafts, games, refreshments and music. Library will close at 3:30 p.m. for this event.

Read Across America Family Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 12. The event will feature arts and crafts, games, raffles, story reading, and free books in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Register at calexicolibrary.org/kids/fn

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.