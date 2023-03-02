American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Dr. Seuss Day Lorax Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 5 and older
Family Fun at the Library
WHEN 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Families are invited to the celebration of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The event will have crafts, games, refreshments and music. Library will close at 3:30 p.m. for this event.
Read Across America Family Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 12. The event will feature arts and crafts, games, raffles, story reading, and free books in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Register at calexicolibrary.org/kids/fn
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.