Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

It’s Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Arts and Craft

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Sewing Class Mending 101

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

