Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

SDSU-IV STEAM Gallery

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley, Steppling Art Gallery, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO SDSU-IV will display a collection of portraits with short biographies of local Latinas who hold a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) role. Event will feature roundtable discussion with current students, alumni, scientists and artists.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Entertainment Thursday

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

LEGO® Play Day

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For Kindergarten and up

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

