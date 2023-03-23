Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
SDSU-IV STEAM Gallery
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley, Steppling Art Gallery, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO SDSU-IV will display a collection of portraits with short biographies of local Latinas who hold a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) role. Event will feature roundtable discussion with current students, alumni, scientists and artists.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Entertainment Thursday
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
LEGO® Play Day
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For Kindergarten and up
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
