MARCH 24

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHEN Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Recovery –

“My Will to Change”

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Family Literacy Craft and Playtime

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Food Truck Fridays

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Main Street (in front of City Hall), Brawley

MARCH 25

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Imperial Valley Pathways to

Success Expo

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College bldg. 3100, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Open to ages 16 and older. Workshops, lunch, education and job fair. Please visit ivregionalchamber.com.

Lady Day Fiesta

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE St. Mary’s Parish, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd.,

El Centro

INFO Enjoy great food, games for kids, corn hole, DJ music by NanC, and dancing. Imperial Valley Girls Softball and El Centro Little League will have a friendly competition of kickball from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hosted by Our Lady of the Valley Parish. For more information please call Fr. Mark Edney at (760) 352-4211, or email fr.mark@elcentrocatholic.com.

Dementia, Alzheimer’s and

Caregiving

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Christ Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2555 S.

Engler Ave., Yuma, Arizona

INFO Presenters are Dr. Ricky Ochoa and Carol Brown of WACOG. Attendees can learn about caregiving and have lunch at one of Yuma’s great restaurants. For questions, please call (928) 726-0776. Those interested in car-pooling can call Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467.

11th Annual Tri-Tip Cook Off

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Downtown Imperial

Blues, Brews and BBQs Market

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Downtown Imperial

Easter Egg Hunt and Movie

in the Park

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO The movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” begins at dusk. Egg Hunt at 6:00 p.m. More than 10,000 eggs, Easter Bunny, kids zone and food vendors. Admission is free.

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández concert at Southwest

WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest, 2001 Ocotillo Ave., El Centro

INFO Local mariachi students, Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, Ballet Folklorico Danzas de Mexico, and headliners Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández will perform for the Imperial Valley. Mariachi Sol’s “Leyendas” concert will showcase songs by classic mariachi artists. Tickets are almost sold out. Find more information at www.mariachisoldemexico.com and follow the blue links.

