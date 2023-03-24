MARCH 24
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHEN Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Recovery –
“My Will to Change”
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Family Literacy Craft and Playtime
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Food Truck Fridays
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Main Street (in front of City Hall), Brawley
MARCH 25
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Imperial Valley Pathways to
Success Expo
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College bldg. 3100, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Open to ages 16 and older. Workshops, lunch, education and job fair. Please visit ivregionalchamber.com.
Lady Day Fiesta
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE St. Mary’s Parish, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd.,
El Centro
INFO Enjoy great food, games for kids, corn hole, DJ music by NanC, and dancing. Imperial Valley Girls Softball and El Centro Little League will have a friendly competition of kickball from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hosted by Our Lady of the Valley Parish. For more information please call Fr. Mark Edney at (760) 352-4211, or email fr.mark@elcentrocatholic.com.
Dementia, Alzheimer’s and
Caregiving
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Christ Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2555 S.
Engler Ave., Yuma, Arizona
INFO Presenters are Dr. Ricky Ochoa and Carol Brown of WACOG. Attendees can learn about caregiving and have lunch at one of Yuma’s great restaurants. For questions, please call (928) 726-0776. Those interested in car-pooling can call Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467.
11th Annual Tri-Tip Cook Off
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Imperial
Blues, Brews and BBQs Market
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Imperial
Easter Egg Hunt and Movie
in the Park
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO The movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” begins at dusk. Egg Hunt at 6:00 p.m. More than 10,000 eggs, Easter Bunny, kids zone and food vendors. Admission is free.
Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández concert at Southwest
WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest, 2001 Ocotillo Ave., El Centro
INFO Local mariachi students, Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, Ballet Folklorico Danzas de Mexico, and headliners Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández will perform for the Imperial Valley. Mariachi Sol’s “Leyendas” concert will showcase songs by classic mariachi artists. Tickets are almost sold out. Find more information at www.mariachisoldemexico.com and follow the blue links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.