Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th Street, El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”
Preschool Bingo
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
California Mid-Winter Fair
Opening Day
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Fairgrounds, 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial
INFO Schedule of events, entertainment and ticket information can be found at ivfairgrounds.com.
Movie Day
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
March 4
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
WHEN 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Airport, 1099 Airport Rd,
Imperial
INFO Admission is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Desert Palm Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Exhibit will take just 30 minutes of one’s time and will be an event worth attending.
