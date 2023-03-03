Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th Street, El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation skills. It’s a relaxed and fun time to “practice saying it in English.”

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

California Mid-Winter Fair

Opening Day

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Fairgrounds, 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial

INFO Schedule of events, entertainment and ticket information can be found at ivfairgrounds.com.

Movie Day

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

March 4

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit

WHEN 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Airport, 1099 Airport Rd,

Imperial

INFO Admission is free and open to the public. Hosted by the Desert Palm Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Exhibit will take just 30 minutes of one’s time and will be an event worth attending.

