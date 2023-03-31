Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It's a relaxed and fun time to "practice saying it in English."
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center 385, S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Recovery - "My Will to Change"
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Free Community Family Concert
WHEN Vendors open at 6:00 p.m. and concert begins at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO For young children up to 5 years old. First 200 families will receive picnic blankets. Featuring Grammy-nominated, award-winning Greg & S.
APRIL 1
KAIROS Men’s Conference
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE 2895 South 4th St. building A, El Centro
INFO The conference will provide information about the impact of KAIROS on inmates, testimonials and ministry activities. Lunch will be provided. To register please call (760) 353-2467 or text (760) 353-5059.
Desert Palm Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE USDA Extension Office, 4151 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Meeting will feature Mary Helen Dollente presenting "A WW11 Filipino Veteran's Story," from a daughter's perspective.
Pioneer Day
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers' Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Free indoor and outdoor activities especially for kids, such as blacksmithing, leather work, gold panning, coffee grinding, butter churning, and more.
42nd Annual Children's Fair
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. 8th Street, El Centro
INFO Free activities, animals, free entertainment stages, train rides, giant bouncers for children and various community resources, booth games, and "lots of food, music and activities for children of all ages." For more information contact the CAP Council during regular business hours at (760) 353-8300 or email the CAP Council at iccapc@sbcglobal.net.
17th Annual Car Show and Cesar Chavez Celebration
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Plaza Square, near 383 Main Street, Brawley
INFO Event will include a Car Hop Contest, food vendors, live music, and student art on display honoring Chavez from Barbara Worth JHS and IVC students. Car show 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., live entertainment includes local bands, Norteño and Tejano bands and more. For general event info contact Los Amigos de la Comunidad at losamigosdelac@gmail.com.
