Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Imperial County National History Day Awards Ceremony
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Imperial County Office of Education presents the event featuring over 60 students history project displays and presentations. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Imperial Valley’s inaugural Women of Wonder (WOW)
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE CasaBlanca venue, 2060 East US Hwy 80, Holtville
INFO Event features awards ceremony, gala dinner and guest speakers.
