ICARE Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Program, business meeting, and drawings will follow.

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Higher Education Event

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Let’s Puzzle

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

