ICARE Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Program, business meeting, and drawings will follow.
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Higher Education Event
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Let’s Puzzle
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
