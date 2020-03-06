WHEN 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Clark Road from Willoughby Road to Wahl Road (southwest of Heber)
INFO Reason for closure is due to installation of traffic control devices. Use alternate route. For emergency, contact Public Works Department, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.
