WHEN Until further notice
WHERE Palo Verde, Holtville and Niland (until further notice). The Imperial Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed until March 21.
INFO All other county solid waste sites remain unaffected by this notification. For a list of sites and operating schedule, please refer to the county’s website at: http://www.co.imperial.ca.us/publicwork/index.asp?fileinc=solidland
Community Workshops: Strategic Plan update
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Lion’s Center Gymnasium, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO The County of Imperial is seeking the public’s input to develop an update to the Strategic Plan intended to provide guidelines with which the county and region can plan and carry out specific actions to achieve results towards identified goals and priorities. For more information, contact the Imperial County Executive Office at (442) 265-1001.
Homework Help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For more information call (760) 768-2170.
Let’s Talk
WHEN 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For more information call (760) 768-2170.
