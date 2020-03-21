WHEN Open today
WHERE Holtville, Calexico, Hot Spa, Ocotillo and Imperial. The Niland and Palo Verde Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed until further notice due to storm damage to the roads.
INFO For a list of sites and operating schedule, please refer to the County’s website at: http://www.co.imperial.ca.us/publicwork/index.asp?fileinc=solidland
Postponed: Calexico Rotary Crab Crack
The well-being of our guests and Rotary members is apriority for us. THerefore, the Calexico Rotary Club has postponed the annual Crab Crack until furhter notice due to COVID-19. If you have any questions about Crab Crack tickets please call (760) 791-0834.
Cancellation: World Down Syndrome Day Celebration
INFO This event has been postponed to an undetermined date.
Postponed: Barbara Worth Brigadettes Ranch Event 2020
INFO This event has been postponed until the fall. For more information, contact Marsha Boutwell at (760) 996-4666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.