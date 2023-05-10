Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
Zumba Gold
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Let's Build Puzzles
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older.
Storytime Day
WHEN 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Men's Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For all ages.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
