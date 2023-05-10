Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Let's Build Puzzles

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older.

Storytime Day

WHEN 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Men's Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.