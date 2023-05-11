Family Make a Book Day
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
WHEN During library hours.
INFO Craft can be found on tables in the library.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet Club
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
U.S. Citizenship Class
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W State St., El Centro
INFO Potluck lunch followed up with business meeting, program and drawings.
Book Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Meet the Author: Lourdes Lopez Salazar
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Author of "Amor de Díos" and "Poesía en mi Universo" Lourdes Lopez Salazar to present. Light refreshments will be served. Books will be available for purchase.
Youth Support Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Soap Making Class
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 13 to 18. Registration needed.
Computer Class
WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
