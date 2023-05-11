Family Make a Book Day

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

WHEN During library hours.

INFO Craft can be found on tables in the library.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet Club

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

U.S. Citizenship Class

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W State St., El Centro

INFO Potluck lunch followed up with business meeting, program and drawings.

Book Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Meet the Author: Lourdes Lopez Salazar

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Author of "Amor de Díos" and "Poesía en mi Universo" Lourdes Lopez Salazar to present. Light refreshments will be served. Books will be available for purchase.

Youth Support Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Soap Making Class

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 13 to 18. Registration needed.

Computer Class

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.