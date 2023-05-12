Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

12 Step Group Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

Movie Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older.

Early Mother’s Day Craft

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

IVROP Dancing with the Stars Gala

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom 525 Algodones Rd., Winterhaven

INFO Scholarship fundraiser for Imperial Valley

Regional Occupational Program (IVROP).

Movie Night and School Supply Distribution

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Alyce Gereaux Splashpad Park, 1455 Magnolia St., Brawley

INFO Admission is free and attendees are asked to please bring their chairs and blankets. Featured movie is “Turning Red.”

MAY 13

2023 Imperial Spring Clean-up

WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Fairgrounds (north parking lot), 200 E. 2nd St., Imperial

INFO For admittance Imperial residents must bring proof of residency; City of Imperial water bill and a valid ID with name matching the bill.

City of Calipatria Community Clean-Up Event

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Calipatria Public Works Department, 525 S. Sorenson Ave., Calipatria

INFO Must bring proof of residency; California Drivers License and water bill.

Water Safety Day

WHEN 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Free entry.

