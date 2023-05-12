Preschool Bingo
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
Movie Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older.
Early Mother’s Day Craft
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
IVROP Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom 525 Algodones Rd., Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for Imperial Valley
Regional Occupational Program (IVROP).
Movie Night and School Supply Distribution
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Alyce Gereaux Splashpad Park, 1455 Magnolia St., Brawley
INFO Admission is free and attendees are asked to please bring their chairs and blankets. Featured movie is “Turning Red.”
MAY 13
2023 Imperial Spring Clean-up
WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Fairgrounds (north parking lot), 200 E. 2nd St., Imperial
INFO For admittance Imperial residents must bring proof of residency; City of Imperial water bill and a valid ID with name matching the bill.
City of Calipatria Community Clean-Up Event
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria Public Works Department, 525 S. Sorenson Ave., Calipatria
INFO Must bring proof of residency; California Drivers License and water bill.
Water Safety Day
WHEN 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Free entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.