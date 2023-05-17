Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

It's Story Time at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Computer Class

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Mother's Day Tea Party

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley May Meeting

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Membership open to anyone with an interest in sewing/quilting. Presentation by Dalia Pesqueira, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Distribution of Guild’s Philanthropy Project/Comfort Quilt Kits.

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Women's Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro 

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library Del Rio Branch, 1501 "I" St., Brawley

INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

U.S. Citizenship Class

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO Open to all LGBTQIA+.

Imperial City Council Meeting

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE City Council Chambers, 220 W 9th St., Imperial or online 

INFO Imperial City Council will host a Special Work Session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the vision for Imperial Market Days signature events.

SDSU Imperial Valley Commencement 2023

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Avenue, Calexico

INFO Students participating in commencement are required to present ID, their SDSU RedID card or a valid, government-issued picture ID. No backpacks allowed. All bags are subject to search prior to entrance and inside the facility.

