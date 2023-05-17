Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
It's Story Time at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Computer Class
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Mother's Day Tea Party
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley May Meeting
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Membership open to anyone with an interest in sewing/quilting. Presentation by Dalia Pesqueira, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Distribution of Guild’s Philanthropy Project/Comfort Quilt Kits.
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Women's Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library Del Rio Branch, 1501 "I" St., Brawley
INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
U.S. Citizenship Class
WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO Open to all LGBTQIA+.
Imperial City Council Meeting
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE City Council Chambers, 220 W 9th St., Imperial or online
INFO Imperial City Council will host a Special Work Session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the vision for Imperial Market Days signature events.
SDSU Imperial Valley Commencement 2023
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Avenue, Calexico
INFO Students participating in commencement are required to present ID, their SDSU RedID card or a valid, government-issued picture ID. No backpacks allowed. All bags are subject to search prior to entrance and inside the facility.
