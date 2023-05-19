Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
El Centro Community Senior Club Health Fair for Seniors
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Community Center, 375 1st St., El Centro
INFO Free lunch for first 200 seniors (60-plus years
of age). Event features free healthcare check-ups,
informational booths, exercise presentation,
raffles, prizes and more.
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church
(in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve
and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is
a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St.,
El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St.,
El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
123 Andrés Concert
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Office of Education, 4202 Sperber Road, El Centro
INFO Free children’s concert with bilingual music.
Free tickets available at provided link bit.ly/123concert.
MAY 20
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
