Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

El Centro Community Senior Club Health Fair for Seniors

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Community Center, 375 1st St., El Centro

INFO Free lunch for first 200 seniors (60-plus years

of age). Event features free healthcare check-ups,

informational booths, exercise presentation,

raffles, prizes and more.

Friday Morning English Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church

(in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve

and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is

a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St.,

El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St.,

El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

123 Andrés Concert

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Office of Education, 4202 Sperber Road, El Centro

INFO Free children’s concert with bilingual music.

Free tickets available at provided link bit.ly/123concert.

MAY 20

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.

