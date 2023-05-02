LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City

INFO Donors receive a free mini physical with results posted on private portal. Please make an appointment by visiting LStream.org or calling (800) 879-4484.

It's Story Time at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Sprout Community Garden Ground Breaking Ceremony

WHEN 5:30 p.m. 

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO City of Imperial to host ceremony for a new SPROUT "Growing Together" Community Garden.

