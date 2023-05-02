LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City
INFO Donors receive a free mini physical with results posted on private portal. Please make an appointment by visiting LStream.org or calling (800) 879-4484.
It's Story Time at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Sprout Community Garden Ground Breaking Ceremony
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO City of Imperial to host ceremony for a new SPROUT "Growing Together" Community Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.