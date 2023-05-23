Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
It's Story Time at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Computer Class
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Arts and Craft
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Transgender/Non-binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3.
U.S. Citizenship Class
WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
