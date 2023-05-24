Raise a Reader

WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 9:00 a.m., 18 to 36 mo. 9:45 a.m., 3 to 5 years of age, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Chair Yoga

WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

WomanHaven 45th Anniversary

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE 742 W. Main St., El Centro

INFO Celebrating 45 years of serving. Free hotdogs for the first 100 attendees.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Storytime Day

WHEN 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

