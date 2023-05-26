Early Memorial Craft Day

WHEN During library hours.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

INFO Craft can be found on tables in the library.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Friday Morning English Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

12 Step Group Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Families Literacy Crafts and Playtime

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Paint Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Sure Helpline Gala

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE St. Mary Church Parish Center, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd., El Centro

INFO For reservations please call (760) 352-7878.

