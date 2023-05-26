Early Memorial Craft Day
WHEN During library hours.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO Craft can be found on tables in the library.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Friday Morning English Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Preschool Bingo
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
12 Step Group Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Families Literacy Crafts and Playtime
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Paint Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Sure Helpline Gala
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE St. Mary Church Parish Center, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd., El Centro
INFO For reservations please call (760) 352-7878.
