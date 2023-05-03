Alzheimer’s Association Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave.,

El Centro (Aurora and Imperial avenues)

INFO Free support group for caregivers of family

members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Emotional

support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information

call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5.

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For all ages.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.