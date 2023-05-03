Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave.,
El Centro (Aurora and Imperial avenues)
INFO Free support group for caregivers of family
members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Emotional
support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information
call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For all ages.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
