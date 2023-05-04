Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Spring hours are now in effect.

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet Club

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

U.S. Citizenship Class

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Music Club

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Star Wars Club 3rd Annual 'May the 4th Be With You' Celebration

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Walmart (Lawn and Garden Center), 250 Wildcat Drive, Brawley

INFO Free games for children and adults with treats as prizes. For more info visit The Star Wars Fan Club of the Imperial Valley on Facebook at bit.ly/StarWarsFanClubImperialValley.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

S.T.E.A.M.

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Movie

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Computer Class

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.