Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Law Enforcement Presentation
WHEN Check in: 9:45 a.m. Meeting: 10:00 a.m.
WHERE St. Peter & Paul Episcopal Church,
500 S. 5th St., El Centro
INFO Speaker will be Sam Couchman. Program:
History of Imperial Valley.
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
KAIROS Prayer and Share Lunch
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Maranatha’s Steak House, 612 S. J St.,
Imperial
INFO Those wanting information or being called to prison ministry are invited. Information and activities related to expanding KAIROS to both prisons here in the valley will be discussed. For questions please call
or text Jim Shinn at 353-5059.
Bingo
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 1132 Heber Ave., Heber
INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
15th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
WHEN Family and VIP Reception: 6:00 p.m.,
Ceremony: 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Superior Courthouse lawn, 939 Main St., El Centro
INFO Law enforcement motorcade, full honors ceremony, guest speakers, reading of fallen officers names, 21-gun salute, flag folding ceremony, TAPS, Amazing Grace and a moment of silence with glow sticks as a candlelight vigil.
4th Annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Main St. and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Live music and entertainment, vendors and beer gardens. Free entry. Food, beverages and merchandise available for purchase.
MAY 6
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Spring hours are now in effect.
DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Desert Palm Chapter
WHEN Check-in at 9:45 a.m. and meeting 10:00 a.m.
WHERE St. Peter & Paul Episcopal Church, 500 S. 5th St. El Centro
INFO Speaker will be Sam Couchman. Program:
History of the Imperial Valley.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 1209 Van Buren Ave., Ste. 1, Salton City
INFO Join storytime to learn about emotions. Families can enjoy sensory bins, blocks, crafts and more.
