Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Social Hall of Gateway Church, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Guest Speaker Lynne Hartke of Chandler, Ariz. will enlighten us with "The Strong Woman's Guide to Growing Stronger." The special feature will be the Brawley Cattle Call Court. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages K-through-12. Enjoy fun arts and crafts.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For children in elementary school who need help with homework assignments
Altar de Muertos Opening Night
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO Light refreshments will be available, free entrance and masks required. Exhibit available November 2 to November 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.