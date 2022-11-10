El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Rodeo Queens Story Time

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

INFO Free Brawley Creamery ice cream while supplies last.

El Centro Public Library Opening

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. 

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Take a tour of the library, sign up for a library card, and participate in fun opening day activities. Free food to the first 200 guests.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Cornhole Tournament

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley, 165 S. Plaza, Brawley

