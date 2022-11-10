El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Rodeo Queens Story Time
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO Free Brawley Creamery ice cream while supplies last.
El Centro Public Library Opening
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Take a tour of the library, sign up for a library card, and participate in fun opening day activities. Free food to the first 200 guests.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Cornhole Tournament
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley, 165 S. Plaza, Brawley
