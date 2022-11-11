November 11
Imperial Valley Veterans Day Walk
WHEN 7:00 a.m. meet up for bus ride. Walk beings at 7:30 a.m.
WHERE American Legion Post 60, 506 G Street, Brawley / Westmorland City Park, Westmorland
INFO Eight-mile walk from Westmorland City Park to American Legion Post 60 in Brawley. Event open to the public. Refreshments will be provided at American Legion upon complete of walk. For more info call (760) 791-3107 or (760) 587-6900
Veterans Day Ceremony
– Calexico
WHEN 9:00 a.m. breakfast, 10 :00 a.m. ceremony honoring veterans.
WHERE Mountain View Cemetery, 895 Scaroni Road, Calexico
Veterans Day Ceremony
– Brawley
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Veteran’s Memorial Wall, 383 Main St., Brawley
Veterans Day Ceremony
– El Centro
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO Tickets are now available for purchase at www.cattlecallrodeo.com or Superior Furniture, located at 534 “E” Street, Brawley.
Southwest High School Class of 2002 – 20th Year Reunion
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO Tickets are still available online. For more information on buying tickets contact Marissa Pipkin
at (646) 831-2123 or class2002reunion@gmail.com.
November 12
Veterans Day Parade Ruck March
WHEN Registration booth at 7:30 a.m. and Ruck March begins at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Reps4Vets registration booth at Brawley DMV Parking Lot, 173 W. Main Street. Ruck March route on Western Ave. and Main St., along Parade Route to Palm Ave and back to Western Ave.
INFO Free for registration includes Reps4Vets shirt. To register please reps4vetsmerchandise.company.site/products/Cattle-Call-Ruck-p503752132
Cattle Call Parade
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Excitement is in the air the morning of the parade. Our Grand Marshal is ready to get the parade started and the numerous floats, cars, bands, horses, walkers and riders are ready to march the 1.5 miles to the finish line.
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO Tickets are now available for purchase at www.cattlecallrodeo.com or Superior Furniture, located at 534 “E” Street, Brawley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.