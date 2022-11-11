November 11

Imperial Valley Veterans Day Walk

WHEN 7:00 a.m. meet up for bus ride. Walk beings at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE American Legion Post 60, 506 G Street, Brawley / Westmorland City Park, Westmorland

INFO Eight-mile walk from Westmorland City Park to American Legion Post 60 in Brawley. Event open to the public. Refreshments will be provided at American Legion upon complete of walk. For more info call (760) 791-3107 or (760) 587-6900

Veterans Day Ceremony

– Calexico

WHEN 9:00 a.m. breakfast, 10 :00 a.m. ceremony honoring veterans.

WHERE Mountain View Cemetery, 895 Scaroni Road, Calexico

Veterans Day Ceremony

– Brawley

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Veteran’s Memorial Wall, 383 Main St., Brawley

Veterans Day Ceremony

– El Centro

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Cattle Call Rodeo

WHEN Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley

INFO Tickets are now available for purchase at www.cattlecallrodeo.com or Superior Furniture, located at 534 “E” Street, Brawley.

Southwest High School Class of 2002 – 20th Year Reunion

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO Tickets are still available online. For more information on buying tickets contact Marissa Pipkin

at (646) 831-2123 or class2002reunion@gmail.com.

November 12

Veterans Day Parade Ruck March

WHEN Registration booth at 7:30 a.m. and Ruck March begins at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE Reps4Vets registration booth at Brawley DMV Parking Lot, 173 W. Main Street. Ruck March route on Western Ave. and Main St., along Parade Route to Palm Ave and back to Western Ave.

INFO Free for registration includes Reps4Vets shirt. To register please reps4vetsmerchandise.company.site/products/Cattle-Call-Ruck-p503752132

Cattle Call Parade

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Excitement is in the air the morning of the parade. Our Grand Marshal is ready to get the parade started and the numerous floats, cars, bands, horses, walkers and riders are ready to march the 1.5 miles to the finish line.

Cattle Call Rodeo

WHEN Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley

INFO Tickets are now available for purchase at www.cattlecallrodeo.com or Superior Furniture, located at 534 “E” Street, Brawley.

