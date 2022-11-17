El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Mini Squash Macrame
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Youth Substance Abuse Meeting
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Book Presentation and Giveaway
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Book: El Epico Fracaso de Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya. For ages 13 and up.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico or online via ZOOM, ID: 833 9356 2385, Passcode: 177961
INFO For ages 18 and up
Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
Pride Flag Meeting
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Virtual. Please call (888) 398-0006 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.