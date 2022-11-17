El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Mini Squash Macrame

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Substance Abuse Meeting

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Book Presentation and Giveaway 

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Book: El Epico Fracaso de Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya. For ages 13 and up.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico or online via ZOOM, ID: 833 9356 2385, Passcode: 177961

INFO For ages 18 and up

Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

Pride Flag Meeting

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Virtual. Please call (888) 398-0006 for more information.

